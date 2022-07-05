Elderly mother of murder victim Eddie Meenan brands his killers ‘animals’ as trio are jailed

The elderly mother of murder victim Eddie Meenan branded his killers “animals” after three men were jailed.

Mr Meenan’s mutilated body was found in an alleyway behind Creggan Street in Londonderry in the early hours of November 25, 2018.

The 52-year-old had sustained multiple injuries, including 52 stab wounds.

On Tuesday three men were sentenced to a total of 37 years in jail.

Sean Rodgers (34) of no fixed abode was handed a minimum of 18 years for Mr Meenan’s murder, while Derek Creswell (30), with an address at Mullaghmore Drive in Omagh, will also serve 15 years for murder.

Ryan Walters (23), from Station Park in Crossgar, Co Down, will serve four years in prison and four on licence for manslaughter.A fourth person, Sinead White (38), of St Brecan's Park in Derry, admitted a charge of withholding information and was sentenced to three years probation.

Mr Meenan's mother Nancy (81) told the BBC: "I'll never be the same again, I am crying every day and just so many things remind me of him."

She said she has struggled to come to terms with the manner in which her son was killed.

"I don't know how anyone could do that, they were animals as far as I am concerned," she added.

"I know I should hate them but I don't because if I did it would do me more harm than them".

Speaking outside court, his niece Natasha Duddy said: "No amount of years will ever bring Eddie back. It doesn't matter if they get 20 years, 18 years, it will never bring him back.

"They can go home at the end of the day and see their families. We will never see Eddie again. It doesn't matter to us what time they serve in prison, we can't go and get Eddie. We can't bring him back. We'll never be able to bring him back.

"I don't think any of us will ever get closure. It's easy to say it's done, but it's not done for us. It's not done for his mother. He was brutally murdered. We didn't get to see him. We didn't get any closure. It's not right.

"We have to go on without him, although we miss him. We never stop thinking about him. He's always in our thoughts. We will never to be able to be at peace."

Ciaran McQuillan, the head of the PPS serious crime unit, branded the murder "brutal".

He said: "I want to thank Mr Meenan's family for the great strength, patience and dignity they have shown throughout the prosecution and the long and difficult trial process.

"I also want to thank the witnesses who gave evidence in what the judge described as a harrowing and difficult case.

"Mr Meenan’s family face the rest of their lives grieving his death, which occurred in such a violent way. We hope that the conclusion of this case brings them some comfort as they attempt to continue on without him."

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell from the PSNI’s Murder Investigation Team said: “Edward Meenan lost his life in the most brutal, sickening and tragic way.

"He was tortured, and suffered an horrific death, subjected to a brutal and sustained attack that was senseless.

"What he must have gone through in those final minutes of his life is unimaginable.”