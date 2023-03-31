English paedo who sexually assaulted teenage girl to spend six months in jail

A paedophile who twice groped a teenage girl in her home has been handed a 12-month sentence.

William Pope (34) will spend six months in jail and the rest on licence, and has also been ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years and been banned from working with children.

Additionally, he was given a five-year sexual offences prevention order which bars him from contacting his victim, prohibits him from living anywhere without permission and compels him to make verifiable disclosure of his convictions to any new partner.

Pope, from Stonelands Park, Dawlish, Devon, had pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault on dates unknown between December 5, 2018 and May 1, 2021.

Prosecuting counsel Nicola Auret told Craigavon Crown Court today how the offences came to light in December 2021 when the teenager disclosed to a counsellor that Pope had abused her.

A police investigation followed, with the victim telling detectives she had been 14 when Pope was at her home. She said he “pulled her in for a cuddle”, put his hand up her top, felt her breasts, moved over her stomach and then put his hand in her pants.

He then asked her, “Do you like it when I touch you there?”

Ms Auret said Pope got frustrated and told the girl to leave when she kept telling him that she needed to use the toilet.

It was also heard that in April 2021, there was a party in the teenager’s house and that she had been drinking alcohol. Following this, Pope “carried her up to bed” and again groped her breasts.

He had denied doing anything wrong to police, a stance he maintained until 12 days before his trial was due to start.

Ms Auret submitted there were multiple aggravating features to the offending, including the fact the girl was twice abused in her own home where “she should have felt safe”.

Defence counsel Joel Lindsay said while he accepted the aggravating features, he submitted there were also mitigating factors including Pope’s clear record, guilty plea and genuine remorse “recognising the pain that he has caused this young lady".

He also conceded that although the custody threshold had been crossed, there was also a possibility that Pope could be put on an intensive probation programme designed to address the underlying causes of his offending.

Judge Patrick Lynch KC said he accepted that Pope’s guilty plea had spared his victim the ordeal of testifying in a public arena, but given the offences, a custodial sentence would be appropriate.