Englishman charged with grooming and raping child in NI appears in court in Belfast

A 51-year-old man from Lancashire was remanded into custody today charged with grooming and raping a child in Northern Ireland more than a decade ago.

Michael Harry Costar was arrested in England and brought to Belfast by detectives investigating alleged sexual offences against a girl aged under 16.

The forklift driver, of Tenby Close in Blackburn, appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court on five charges.

He faces counts of rape, sexual assault, sexual assault by penetration, meeting a child following sexual grooming, and making an indecent photograph of a child.

All of the alleged offences occurred on dates between December 2009 and December 2012.

During the brief hearing, Costar confirmed that he understood the allegations against him.

An investigating detective said she could connect him to the charges, but did not provide any further details about the case.

No application for bail was made due to issues about a potential address.

District Judge Anne Marshall remanded Costar in custody, to appear again by video-link later this month.