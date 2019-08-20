Englishman to stand trial accused of sexual activity with child in Belfast

An Englishman is to stand trial accused of sexual activity with a child in Belfast, a judge ordered on Tuesday.

Nick Yost, 23, appeared before the city's Magistrates Court over alleged offences committed five years ago.

He faces three counts of sexual touching involving penetration with a girl under 16 on dates in September 2014.

Yost, of Victoria Street in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, nodded to confirm that he understood the charges against him.

During the preliminary enquiry hearing he declined to give evidence or call witnesses.

Defence solicitor Niall O'Neill did not contest prosecution submissions that his client has a case to answer.

On that basis District Judge Fiona Bagnall granted an application to have the accused returned for Crown Court trial on a date to be fixed.

Yost was released on continuing bail, with two barristers now set to represent him due to the nature of the charges against him.