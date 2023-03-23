Enniskillen man (34) in court over badger-baiting and animal cruelty charges

Accused arrested following a major police investigation into the blood sport

Badgers and their setts are protected under the Wildlife Order (Northern Ireland) 1985 — © Getty Images

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court following a major PSNI investigation into badger-baiting and animal fights.

Enniskillen man Jason Lee Kennedy is accused of causing cruelty to badgers and cats.

He is also accused of causing or attempting to cause animal fights which he allegedly recorded and supplied to others.

The Fermanagh man, who appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Tuesday, faces a total of 36 charges including six counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals — three involving cats and three involving badgers.

There are also four counts each of supplying images of animal fights, killing or injuring wild animals and possessing wild animals.

And he faces charges of causing or attempting to cause animal fights; being present at animal fights and possessing images or videos of animal fights.

Kennedy’s alleged offending is said to have occurred on June 28 and July 4, 2022.

The charges state he intentionally killed a badger and the counts of intentionally injuring also relates to badgers.

Kennedy is alleged to have been in possession of three live badgers and a dead one.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court all charges could be connected.

While no further details surrounding the circumstances of the case were disclosed during the short hearing, police at the time confirmed Kennedy was arrested in the Derrylin area of Fermanagh on March 7, when a number of dogs were also seized as part of the investigation.

A PSNI spokesperson said Kennedy was charged “with more than 30 offences including killing, injuring or taking a wild animal, causing or attempting to cause an animal fight, being present at an animal fight and causing unnecessary suffering to animals”.

Badger-baiting is a form of blood sport and involves the hunting and killing of badgers, which are a protected species in Northern Ireland.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Kennedy on continuing bail and ordered him not to have possession of any animal, nor attend any hunting-related activities and must sign with police four days per week.

The case will be mentioned again next month.