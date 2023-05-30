Enniskillen man (60) cleared of rape and sex assault charges

A Co Fermanagh man has been cleared of raping a teenager whom he took back to his home from the bar where he worked.

After a week-long trial, Mervin Holden (60) was also acquitted of charges of sexually and indecently assaulting the same female on later dates.

At Dungannon Crown Court, Holden, of Castle Erne, Enniskillen, denied all charges against him, which were alleged to have occurred on various dates between 1999 and 2016, beginning when the complainant was a teenager.

He admitted there was sex on the first occasion but that this was once, not twice as claimed, and said it was consensual, as the complainant “wanted it”.

The court was told it took the complainant around 20 years to gather the strength to come forward to police about the historic allegations after first telling her GP.

She said the first incident occurred after she was socialising with friends in the bar where Holden worked.

Having found herself unable to get home, Holden offered to call her a taxi, but time went by so she decided to walk home.

She knew Holden through family members and when he suggested she come to his house instead she agreed.

Once inside, she claimed he raped her, allegedly “ripping her choker-style necklace from her throat”.

The complainant could not pinpoint when her clothes were removed, only that she was naked and crying.

When she called out “No”, Holden allegedly laughed and told her to shut up.

Her next memory was waking up the following morning and quietly creeping into Holden’s bedroom where he was asleep.

She found her dress and remnants of her necklace on the floor but, when trying to retrieve these, he stirred, spotted her and called her to the bedside.

Thinking he was going to apologise, she approached. However, he allegedly pulled her onto the bed and raped her again, stating she “wanted it”.

While no repetition of rape was alleged beyond this, she claimed there were other instances of sexualised touching and commentary, where Holden allegedly indecently assaulted her numerous times by grabbing her between the legs or groping her breasts.

She said that, on occasions, he would allegedly make sexualised remarks about her body, asking when he could get to see it again.

The complainant did not feel she could go to police, as she continued to feel ashamed and afraid of the impact of such a disclosure.

It was only when her own children became teenagers and she was warning them of general risks in life that she felt she could speak out, reporting the allegations to police, who arrested Holden in 2019.

During interview, Holden vehemently denied the allegations, and while accepting that sex occurred once, he insisted it was consensual and that it was the complainant’s idea to stay the night.

He claimed that, on arrival at his home, the complainant stripped off her clothes in the kitchen then got into his bed where they had consensual sex.

Asked why the complainant would make up such allegations, he said she was “a f***ing compulsive liar and a tramp”, who had ruined his marriage.

He also referred to the complainant and her family as “a pack of f***ing cuckoos”.

When officers enquired why Holden groped her, he replied: “Why not?”

In respect of his understanding that sex was consensual, Holden told police: “She was naked in the bed. If there’s a steak on a plate you’re going to eat it.”

Pressed on these remarks by prosecution counsel while giving evidence at his trial, Holden responded: “That’s the way I put it, yes. If you saw a big steak on a plate wouldn’t you eat it?”

He also stated that the complainant was “a tease and a flirt” and it “wasn’t his fault she had a crush” on him.

With evidence concluded, the jury deliberated for around three hours and cleared Holden on all counts.

Judge Richard Greene KC thanked the jury for their attention during the trial and told Holden he was free to go.