Enniskillen teen charged with assault and threatening to kill a female cries after being refused bail

A teenager broke down in tears after being refused bail on charges described by a judge as “a classic case of repeated domestic abuse".

Eamon Maughan (18), from Coolcullen Meadows, Enniskillen, is charged with assaulting and threatening to kill a female on July 11, threatening to destroy her home and car and being in possession of hammers as offensive weapons.

In April this year, he allegedly damaged the exterior of her car and a month later damaged the interior roof.

There are also charges over various dates of persistent misuse of a communications network and engaging in abusive behaviour to cause physical or psychological harm.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates’ Court the charges could be connected.

He explained that on July 11 police received an emergency call from NI Ambulance Service in relation to a distressed female.

On arrival, the complainant told officers Maughan had messaged her several times asking to meet up, however then saw her with two of his male cousins and “wasn’t happy she was in their company”.

He allegedly got into her car and threatened to punch her.

Maughan saw a silver car drive past and briefly left the complainant’s vehicle before returning with two hammers. He instructed her to follow the car which was heading towards the Dublin Road in Enniskillen.

Terrified, the complainant set off but realised she was low on fuel and pulled into a service station.

Maughan got into the rear seat and allegedly punched her to the face, causing soreness and swelling to her left cheek and eye.

She was left stunned, describing the pain as “an automatic headache”.

The complainant provided a statement in which she disclosed Maughan had threatened to kill and burn her.

She also said he scored the side of her car several weeks ago while she was parked at a friend’s house, but she didn’t report this out of fear. On another occasion, he drew male genitalia inside her car using a permanent marker.

The complainant said she lost contact with Maughan for around three weeks, but he began phoning her from withheld numbers, allegedly saying: “I will burn your house down. I’ll smash your windows. I’ll burn you in your car. I’ll get my cousin and my uncle to rape you. I’m coming for your mother.”

The complainant believes Maughan made these threats because she refused to meet him for sex.

Objecting to bail, the officer said: “There is a risk to the complainant and interference with the investigation. She is genuinely in fear of the defendant. She was the victim of a totally unprovoked assault. The defendant’s cousin has already messaged asking her to withdraw her statement. A mutual friend contacted her claiming the defendant’s father wants a meeting with her.

“The defendant appears to have retaliated through jealousy for her refusal to meet him for sex. Drawing male genitalia in her car was a deplorable act.”

A defence solicitor said all allegations are denied and contended the complainant has since made a withdrawal statement.

He argued that, with conditions, Maughan could be released and an address in Armagh was available, however the officer advised that the occupants have since declined to have him there.

Refusing bail, District Judge Steven Keown said: “This is an extremely worrying set of facts and a classic case of repeated domestic abuse. The defendant is completely unmanageable.”

On hearing this, Maughan broke down sobbing.

The case was adjourned to Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on July 31.