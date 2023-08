Enoch Burke returns to school despite 2pm deadline to purge contempt or be fined €700

The teacher has until 2pm today to inform the High Court of his intention to stop showing up at Wilson’s Hospital School

Enoch Burke arrives on Friday morning at Wilson's Hospital School driven by his father Sean. (Pic: Gerry Mooney)

Shane Phelan Independent.ie Fri 27 Jan 2023 at 13:25