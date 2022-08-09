‘Evil, horrible c***’: ‘Abusive’ texts Ryan Giggs sent girlfriend revealed

Ryan Giggs sent his ex-girlfriend a litany of abusive messages in which he called her an “evil, horrible c***,” a court heard.

The former Manchester United footballer is charged with using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 1 November 2020.

Giggs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Outlining its case, the prosecution said that the former Manchester United star was “idolised by adoring fans and supporters” but that his character had an ugly side and this was a “story of control and coercion”.

Peter Wright QC told jurors: “Off the pitch in the privacy of his own personal life at home or behind closed doors, there was, we say the facts reveal, a much uglier and more sinister side to his character.”

Mr Wright read out some of the alleged text messages where Giggs would beg Ms Greville to unblock him while in another he called Ms Greville an “evil, horrible c***.”

“This was a private life that involved a litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love,” Mr Wright said.

“A woman who, in reality, was, if the evidence is to be believed, treated in a way that cannot be excused or overlooked, by either an adoring public or the law.

“This is a story of control and coercion of a woman who thought she was loved and respected; sadly, the reality was very different.

“Eventually, after years of turbulence, when the scales fell from her eyes, she realised she needed to remove herself from his sphere of influence.”

The trial continues.

