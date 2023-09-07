Ex-cop convicted over UVF weapons claimed he was SAS trained undercover agent

New claims by a former policeman that he was working as an undercover agent when convicted over a loyalist paramilitary weapons find more than 30 years ago are beyond belief, the Court of Appeal ruled today.

Senior judges rejected Nigel Jamison’s case that he had been part of a Government-run special operations unit ordered to live in the Shankill area of Belfast to become close to the UVF.

They dismissed his appeal against conviction on two counts of withholding information contrary to the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Lord Justice Treacy said: “The combination of the Ministry of Defence responses, together with the absence of any such independent corroborative evidence, leads to the conclusion that the appellant’s evidence is not capable of belief.”

Jamison, 66, was arrested after rifles and a shotgun were discovered in the pit area of a car repair business run by a co-defendant at Centurion Street in Belfast in December 1990.

The garage boss told police that he had been threatened by a known UVF member into keeping “some stuff” at the premises.

He admitted possessing firearms and making property available for terrorist purposes.

Jamison, who previously served as a member of the RUC Reserve during the 1970s, was a part-time helper in the garage at the time of the weapons seizure.

During police interviews he admitted hearing the operator of the business and the loyalist paramilitary in a conversation believed to be about guns.

In September 1991 Jamison pleaded guilty to withholding information that a suspected UVF member was going to store firearms at the garage, and that a gun was kept there earlier the same year.

He was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Appealing the conviction, Jamison attempted to use fresh evidence which did not feature at his trial - namely his alleged role as an undercover agent who informed police about the guns.

He claimed to have been seconded from the RUC into a special operations group where he worked for 14 years before its disbandment in 1994.

Jamison stated that headed a team of eight men trained by the SAS, received wages from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and provided information between 1983 and 1990.

According to his new account, he was based in south Armagh but instructed to take accommodation that would bring him into contact with the Shankill UVF.

However, no details were provided about exact locations, the length of time stationed at the base or the names of potential witnesses in the unit who could independently verify his claims.

“There is no explanation as to why this appellant was selected for such a role given his lack of military training, (and) his lack of any specialist police training in undercover/covert roles,” Lord Justice Treacy said.

“His previous experience was limited to being a part-time police reservist for a period of 16 months followed by a three month period as a full-time reservist.”

Extensive checks carried out by MoD failed to support Jamison’s version of events, with an Army service number he provided confirmed to relate to someone else.

Refusing to admit the fresh evidence on the grounds that it could not be believed, the court identified no basis for questioning the safety of his conviction.

“He provides no explanation as to how he was allowed to continue undercover operations in Northern Ireland when his identity and the fact that he was an ex-police officer was known to the UVF,” Lord Justice Treacy added.

“Over 30 years later the appellant’s case now is that he was compelled to admit the offences at police interview and subsequently pleaded guilty because he was an undercover agent.

“There is no reasonable explanation for the failure to adduce the evidence in those earlier proceedings.”