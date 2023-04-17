Ex-DUP councillor pleads guilty to charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a child

A former DUP councillor has appeared in court today to face charges of attempted sexual communication with children.

William Walker attended the hearing at Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, via a video-link.

Formerly from Killyleagh and with a current address at Palatine Road in Blackpool, the 60-year-old was charged with two separate offences of attempted communication with a child for the purposes of sexual gratification.

Walker pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a child called ‘Sammy Jo’ on dates between February 10 and 15, 2022.

When a second similar charge of attempting to sexually communicate with a child called ‘Daisy May’ on dates between February 10 and 23, 2022 was put to Walker, he replied ‘not guilty.’

Although no details regarding the charges emerged today, it is understood they arise from information supplied to the police by a paedophile hunter group.

As a result of his admission to the first charge, Walker was placed on the Sex Offenders Register — and the length of time he will spend on the Register will be determined at a later date.

Judge Geoffrey Miller KC said he would review the case again on May 3 and the former Mourne and Down District councillor was granted continuing bail.