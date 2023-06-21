Ex-DUP councillor who asked ‘children’ to send school uniform pictures avoids jail

A former DUP councillor who posed as a younger man then asked two 'children' to send him pictures in their school uniforms has avoided jail.

William Walker was handed an enhanced combination order consisting of 100 hours' community service and three years' probation after he admitted two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child.

Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard the 60-year-old contacted two teenage girls posing as a 24-year-old man.

The girls - who stated they were teenagers in their conversations with Walker - were actually members of a paedophile hunters group acting as decoys.

In the course of the conversations he had with 'Sammy Jo' and 'Daisy May', Walker told one of them he would take her virginity whilst he asked the other if they could be boyfriend and girlfriend.

As he sentenced Walker, Judge Geoffrey Miller KC said that whilst there was no actual contact between Walker and the 'girls', his claim that he had no sexual interest in children "has to be viewed with scepticism."

The judge said: "There can be little doubt that the defendant was motivated by perverse sexual desires in engaging in what was deliberate sexual grooming."

Walker - formerly from Killyleagh but with a current address at Palentine Road in Blackpool - set up a fake profile in the name of Peter Patterson and initially contacted 'Sammy Jo' on February 11 2022 when he sent her a Facebook friends request.

Aware that 'Sammy Jo' was 14, Walker began exchanging messages with her and asked to be his girlfriend.

He discussed teaching her how to kiss, talking about having sex with her and taking her virginity and asked if they could meet.

The former Mourne and Down District councillor also sent 'Sammy Jo' a picture of a topless man claiming it was him, suggested giving her £100 and told her 'I bet you look stunning in your school uniform.'

The contact ended when Walker asked 'Sammy Jo' for a picture of herself in her school uniform.

Around the same time, Walker made contact with a second decoy posing as a teenager called 'Daisy May.'

He sent her a friend request using the fake profile, told her she was stunning and on February 16, 2022 he sent her a message asking if she had a boyfriend. She replied, said she didn't and said it was her 14th birthday that day.

Walker gave her his phone number and the chat moved to WhatsApp. He called her on February 17 and 18 and during these conversations, Walker said he would treat her and told her he would buy her a new phone which she should hide from her mother.

Walker also suggested meeting up the following month, told her he would teach her how to kiss and asked if she had learned sex education in school.

'Daisy May' was asked by Walker to send pictures to him of her in her school uniform - and the contact continued until February 22 when he told her he would spoil her.

The matter was reported to police and when Walker was arrested, he admitted he had set up a fake profile.

When asked about 'Sammy Jo', Walker accepted they had communicated but claimed he believed she was over 18.

Regarding 'Daisy May', Walker admitted contacting her but said he had little recollection of what he had done and said he had been drinking 'big time' over the relevant period.

Walker told police he had no intention of meeting either of the girls - and subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between February 10 and 23, 2022.

Noting Walker has amassed 34 previous convictions - a majority of which are linked to politically motivated protests - Judge Miller accepted there were no prior sexual offences on his record.

He also spoke of a character reference supplied by a DUP councillor and said "he obviously doesn't know" Walker very well "or he wouldn't describe him as a man of good character."

The judge said he had also considered defence submissions which set out Walker's health problems and the impact his offending has had on him.

Addressing Walker in the dock, Judge Miller told him to stand then revealed he had considered imposing a 12-month sentence.

The judge then imposed the enhanced combination order as a "direct alternative to custody" and warned Walker than any further offending or breach of the order would result in a return to court and the possibility of jail.

Walker was also made the subject of a five-year sexual offences prevention order and will be on the sex offenders' register for the same period.