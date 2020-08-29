Ex-GAA star Loughran accused of being a drug dealer fails in bail bid

A former Tyrone GAA star accused of being a "high level drug dealer" was refused bail yesterday.

Peter Loughran (45) made the unsuccessful application at Belfast's High Court, where a Crown barrister alleged he was involved in the consignment and movement of "multiple kilos" of drugs.

The father-of-four, from Tamnamore Road in Dungannon, has been charged with eight drugs offences on dates between March and June this year.

The charges include supplying Class A and B drugs, and entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

A barrister for Loughran, who was part of the 2003 Tyrone All-Ireland winning squad, told the court "he strenuously denies the offences".

Crown barrister Robin Steer told Mr Justice McAlinden that bail was opposed due to concerns Loughran may interfere with the investigation, and a risk that he may abscond.

Mr Steer said the police investigation centred on data obtained from an encrypted mobile phone, which included messages and images associated with a user calling himself 'Billy Boots.'

Saying the prosecution attributed this username to Loughran, Mr Steer said the messages and images showed his role was "at the highest level" concerning large consignments of drugs.

Mr Steer said there were other messages that suggested Loughran had a "leading role over others" regarding drugs and collecting cash.

Turning to objections to bail, Mr Steer expressed concerns Loughran may flee. He said it was noted that earlier this year, Loughran spent six weeks in Dubai, and that as part of the current police investigation it emerged that large sums of money were being transferred to an account on Dubai.

Defence barrister Michael Chambers said his client was a family man with no criminal record, who "denies the offences". Expressing concerns of a risk of flight, Mr Justice McAlinden dismissed the application.