Ex-housemaster sexually abused girl (15) during early 1980s at Whiteabbey Training School, jury finds

A former housemaster at a Co Antrim training school for girls sexually abused a teenager who was in his care, a jury concluded today.

Thomas McNaughten, who turns 87 next month, was excused from attending a Belfast Crown Court trial due to ill mental and physical health.

Instead of a normal trial where verdicts of 'guilty' or 'not guilty' are reached, the jury in this case was asked to determine whether McNaughten 'did the act' or 'did not do the act' in his absence.

After deliberating for around two hours, the jury unanimously found that McNaughten did the act of sexually assaulting the then 15-year-old girl.

The jury also found that McNaughten, from Princes Avenue in Newtownabbey, did the act on 13 counts of indecently assaulting her.

The offences occurred between August 1980 and December 1981 when the complainant was a teenage resident at Whiteabbey Training School.

McNaughten, who at that time was in his 40s, worked as a housemaster in a supervisory role.

He had denied the charges, and during the trial the jury heard that it took many years for the complainant to come forward and tell police what had happened to her.

She gave evidence regarding a rape that occurred in a shed, while she recalled incidents where he came into her room and gave her sweets before indecently assaulting her.

Other incidents of abuse at the hands of McNaughten left her feeling “sore” and “shamed”.

When she went to the authorities, McNaughten was questioned by police and denied any wrongdoing. His defence asked the jury to consider his claims of innocence and his clear criminal record.

However, this was rejected and the jury unanimously found that McNaughten did the acts of sexual abuse.

Following the verdicts, Judge Richard Greene QC asked about McNaughten’s health and was told he is "currently in the care of a nursing home".

His barrister said: "He has diagnosed dementia... he is now completely blind, he is immobile, he is bed-bound and requires full-time care, which he receives at the nursing home."

Judge Greene said that for both McNaughten and the complainant, he wanted to bring the case to a conclusion.

The judge said that as this process will need the involvement of the Belfast Trust, the case would be adjourned until June 13.