Ex-IRA gunrunner Gerry McGeough fails in bid to get restraining order against woman who punched him in the face at Gay Pride parade

A judge has turned down a former republican gunrunner’s request for a restraining order against a woman who punched him in the face as he said the rosary at a Gay Pride parade.

It was decided that the necessary criteria had not been met and the incident in question “appears to have been a one-off”.

Michelle Ann Lyttle Robinson (45) from Columbas Villas, Coalisland admitted punching Gerry McGeough in the face during a Gay Pride march last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard the parade was under way in Cookstown on 18 September 2021 and McGeough was among a group in the James Street area who were saying the rosary beside a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Robinson was observed to walk from the parade toward McGeough where it appeared some words were exchanged before she punched him on the left side of his face.

She made full admissions to police during interview, setting out why she had been angered and upset by McGeough’s presence.

A defence barrister said there was never any equivocation around the assault and Robinson made full and frank admissions from the outset.

He said she had a number of issues going back many years but acknowledges this was not how to address them, and her conduct was not appropriate.

A prosecuting lawyer previously told the court McGeough had instructed his solicitors to forward a Victim Impact Statement and to specifically seek a restraining order, banning Robinson from harassing or pestering him.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare enquired on what basis this was sought, pointing to the requirement to meet particular criteria, including prolonged or ongoing issues of concern around contact between a defendant and injured party.

He adjourned the case for the prosecution to provide further information and on return a week later proceeded with sentencing, taking onboard the immediate guilty plea and previously clear record.

Addressing Robinson directly the judge said: “Whatever went on in this past, there was no justification for behaving the way you did.”

He imposed a conditional discharge for 18 months but refused the application for a restraining order as “this appears to have been a one-off”.

At the time McGeough, a former Sinn Fein member and convicted terrorist, claimed the attack was “against the Catholic Church as much as against me personally”.

“It was an assault on Our Lady and the rosary too. I should be able to go out and pray publicly — as I do — without being attacked and assaulted,” he had said.

He described those taking part in the parade as “glorifying the sin of sodomy” and was heavily critical of Sinn Fein for taking part.

Shortly afterwards McGeough had claimed British secret agents were involved in the attack — although nothing to this effect was said or alluded to in court by any parties.

McGeough became the first republican to be jailed in 2011 for historic terrorist offences since the Good Friday Agreement.

After lengthy proceedings he was convicted of attempting to murder part-time UDR member Sammy Brush while he was working as a postman in 1981.

He later went on to become a DUP councillor.