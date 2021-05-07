Ex-Irish soldier Lisa Smith who moved to Syria and married jihadist wins legal battle over NI ban

A former Irish Army soldier who travelled to Syria during the civil war has won a legal challenge against a ruling banning her from Northern Ireland.

Lisa Smith, who is charged with membership of Islamic State, appeared remotely in front of the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (Siac) in London in April to challenge a Home Office ban on her crossing the border into Northern Ireland.

While she is from Dundalk in Co Louth, Ms Smith’s father and much of her family are from Belfast.

As such, she argued that she is entitled to hold a British passport and should be allowed to travel freely within the UK, including to Northern Ireland to visit her paternal family.

The defence argued it is discriminatory under the European Convention on Human Rights to treat children of unmarried parents any differently to those of married couples. Judgment was reserved in the case.

Delivering the ruling on Friday, the Siac accepted that the Home Office ban on her entering the UK was discriminatory.

Ms Smith’s solicitor, Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law, said the ruling was “hugely significant for the upholding of basic human rights principles, which include the right to be free from discrimination.

“The decision to exclude our client was discriminatory and contrary to the basic principles underpinning the Good Friday Agreement,” he added.

“As an Irish citizen who resides in a border town, it was always asserted that to restrict her from travelling across the border was unlawful and could not be stood over.

“We warmly welcome the court’s determination today, which will reinstate our client’s basic rights to travel to the north of Ireland at her convenience.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last month, Ms Smith said she had “close family ties to the north and, as a result of unproven allegations against me, I have been unfairly excluded from the north of Ireland”.

“I have therefore instructed my solicitors to robustly challenge this exclusion on the basis that it is contrary to my rights and contrary to the Good Friday Agreement,” she explained.

The former soldier, who converted to Islam more than a decade ago, travelled to Syria in 2015 to live in Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate.

She married and had a child with a British jihadist, Sajid Aslam, who is thought to have later died in the conflict.

On December 31, 2019, Ms Smith was issued with an order banning her from the UK.

The Home Office argued that because her parents were not married at the time of her birth, she did not qualify for automatic citizenship.

The case is similar in nature to that of Shamima Begum, the east London woman who fled England to live in Syria when she was 15 and has since been stripped of her UK citizenship.

Ms Smith’s case could not be reported because there were restrictions on naming her which have now been lifted.

Mr Mackin argued that Home Secretary Priti Patel failed to take into consideration the dual nationality of those with Northern Irish parentage, as enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement.

Her defence also argued that at the time of her birth, in February 1982, the British Nationality Act provided for automatic conferral of British citizenship on children born to a British father.

The case depended on whether the court believed that Ms Patel had failed to adequately consider Ms Smith’s close family ties to Northern Ireland and the privileges and protections the Good Friday Agreement provided she and her family with.

Ms Smith’s case made global headlines when she returned to Ireland in 2019, along with her then two-year-old daughter, on a flight from Istanbul.

She was accompanied on the flight by three Irish consular officials, members of the Army Ranger Wing and a Turkish security officer.

She was arrested immediately upon landing and taken away for questioning.

A private in the defence forces before transferring to the Air Corps, she served as a flight attendant on a government jet during Bertie Ahern’s tenure as Taoiseach.

She also accompanied ex-Irish President Mary McAleese on foreign state visits before leaving the defence forces in 2011.

Before she fled the war-ravaged country, Ms Smith had been living with her baby daughter in a Kurdish-run Syrian refugee camp.

After Turkey invaded in November 2019, an Ankara-backed militia handed Ms Smith and her daughter over to Turkish authorities. This led on to negotiations with Irish officials for her repatriation.

The 40-year-old was given permission to return to Ireland by then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

She is charged with committing a terrorist offence outside the state between October 2015 and December 2019 and with being a member of Islamic State on the same dates.

The trial is scheduled to start in January next year.