Ex-nurse who stole from disabled OAP has son who headed luxury car racket

A heartless thief who stole from her disabled 87-year-old neighbour is the mother of a prolific conman who headed up a luxury car racket.

Former nurse Avril Baird is also the mother of conman Andrew Baird's younger brother, David Baird, who battered a two-year-old boy to death in a prolonged drink and drug-fuelled attack.

Baird's connection to her twisted sons has come to light after she was handed a suspended sentence earlier this week for stealing £125 from her disabled neighbour.

She admitted helping herself to cash belonging to her elderly neighbour during visits to her home on the pretence of helping her around the house.

Baird (73), of Landsdale Park, Ballymoney, only held her hands up to her callous crimes when she was caught red handed by spy cameras set up in the victim's home.

The cameras, set up after the victim's son grew suspicious, caught the defendant removing money from the victim's purse on a number of occasions, Coleraine Magistrates Court was told.

Baird admitted to taking £120 from her neighbour.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Baird is the mother of child killer David Baird, who was convicted of the brutal murder of Philip Carton in the home he shared with the toddler's mum.

During his trial in May 1992, Baird told how he had kicked his girlfriend Alison Carton's child to death after she had left him to look after the boy in their Coleraine home one night in August of the previous year.

Now it has emerged that another son appeared in court in 2008.

He admitted his part in a racket in which Mercedes and BMW cars were stolen and then stripped for parts.

Andrew Baird admitted up to nine counts of concealing and transferring stolen motors just moments before he was due to go on trial.

A further two counts of concealing and possessing criminal property were left on the books.

It is understood he paid out about £600-a-time to car thieves for the stolen cars and then sold them on to dealers or breakers yards for parts for as much as £5,000 each.

Among the stolen vehicles that cops were able to link to Baird were an Audi A3, two Mercs, a BMW and a Mitsubishi 4x4.

He was also caught with a series of stolen licence plates that were to be used on ringed vehicles.

The crimes were committed while his brother, David, was still in prison for the murder of the defenceless toddler.

Baird gave his younger brother, David, a roof over his head when he finally walked free from Maghaberry Prison at the end of 2007.

One local resident added: "We never see David round here, the talk is that he has been banned from the house after falling out with his dad.

"It's a good thing because we don't want him and now after what his mum has done, we don't want her round here either."