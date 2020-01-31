Ex-Paras to face trial over 1972 killing of Official IRA member

Joe McCann was shot dead by two paratroopers in Joy Street in Belfast on April 15, 1972.

Two former paratroopers have failed to stop their trial for the murder of Official IRA man Joe McCann.

The Belfast father-of-four was shot dead on April 15, 1972 in Joy Street, close to his Markets home.

Known only as Soldiers A and C, they had applied for their trial "to be stayed" on the grounds of delay and fairness.

But Mr Justice Maguire ruled that "the court is confident that the trial process should be able to deal effectively with the points raised" by their defence teams.

A date for the trial of the soldiers, whose addresses have been given as Salisbury House in London, will be fixed by the Crown Court next month.

Outside the Royal Courts of Justice his widow Anne, daughter Nuala and granddaughter Jodie welcomed the decision, saying that the past four decades had "been very emotional, hard and frustrating", but that they were "very happy with the result" and that a trial will take place.

Their solicitor, Niall Murphy of KRW Law, said that the family was "looking forward to their day in court and can't understand why the defendants would fear an independent examination of the facts".