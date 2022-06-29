Ex-police officer to stand trial this year over alleged misconduct in public office

A former police officer has been told she will stand trial later this year on a charge of misconduct in a public office.

Lesley Stock appeared at Belfast Crown Court via video-link on Wednesday. She denies the charge.

With an address as C/O Tennent Street PSNI, Stock was charged that on dates between March 4, 2014, and July, 21, 2015, “being a police officer, you wilfully misconducted yourself to such a degree as to amount to an abuse of the trust of the public... in your involvement with an individual who was the subject of criminal prosecution contrary to common law”.

A previous court hearing was told that the allegations faced by Stock were in connection with a police investigation concerning loyalist Jamie Bryson.

Judge Richard Greene QC enquired about the length of the trial and was told it was expected to last up to a week and a half.

A hearing date was set for December 5, with the judge noting that he would review the case on September 7.

Stock was released on bail until December 5.