Ex-Premier League player ‘full of regret’ as he is jailed for drug trafficking

Lawyers for former Leeds United player Paul Shepherd said he was full of “remorse and regret” after he was convicted for his role in a major cocaine-trafficking gang.

Shepherd, who had played for Leeds and Luton Town player in the 1990s was a “trusted courier” for the gang that had been busted when their coded phone messages were cracked by the authorities.

He played one senior game for Leeds – a 3-0 Premiership defeat to Arsenal at Highbury in 1996.

Shepherd was one of four underworld members who had been overheard talking about the wholesale buying and selling of massive quantities of high-grade cocaine for £42,000 per kilogramme, and cutting it with agents before selling it on.

However, they had no idea that the secret EncroChat service they were using had been compromised in April 2020, allowing police to monitor conversations.

The gang who were in contact with other criminals in Liverpool, Teesside and Kent, used a flat on Armley Road in Leeds, to cut the drugs before they were bagged up and sold on.

Shepherd, O'Flaherty, Marshall and Blakey

Ringleader Carl O’Flaherty was jailed for 17 years and 10 months at Leeds Crown Court this week while Shepherd, who collected cash from around the country for O’Flaherty, was jailed for nine years and six months.

The gang’s “chef” Dane Marshall, whose job was to cut the cocaine with diluents before repackaging it to be sold on, was handed down a six years and six months’ sentence.

Clinton Blakey, who discussed buying kilogrammes of cocaine from O’Flaherty was jailed for 12 years, plus three years and six months recall to serve additionally for a previous drugs conviction.

As well as their involvement in drugs, Shepherd and Marshall were charged with money-laundering offences.

Marshall had succeeded in securing a £50,000 Government “bounce back” Covid-19 business loan for a landscaping company he used as a front as there was no evidence there was “ever any legitimate work” taking place.

O’Flaherty (38) of Leysolme Terrace, Wortley, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine, producing and conspiracy to supply amphetamine, among other offences including dangerous driving after an unrelated road-rage incident.

Shepherd (45) of Wensleydale Court, Chapel Allerton, was found guilty after a trial of conspiracy to supply cocaine, producing and conspiracy to supply amphetamine, money laundering and other offences.

Marshall (42) of Whinbrook Court, Moortown, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and acquiring criminal property.

Blakey (38) was extradited back to the UK in May this year from Marbella in Spain, where he fled after failing to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court three years ago for his first appearance. He admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Saul Brody, mitigating for O’Flaherty said he accepted he played a leading role.

“While he was ascending the criminal ladder, he had not planted his flag on any summits. He was not quite yet a big-time character, he was maybe on his way but did not reach those heights yet,” Mr Brody said, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Mr Brody said O’Flaherty been held on remand for three years awaiting sentence, which is the longest he has ever known for a defendant.

Richard Simons, for Shepard, said that despite him being found guilty during a trial, he was full of “remorse and regret”.

Representing Marshall, Shila Whitehead said he had asked to be put on remand over a year ago because he knew he was expecting a lengthy sentence.

In mitigating for Blakey, Matthew Buckland said he had begun a new life in Spain as a personal trainer but accepted he “must face a sentence”.