Ex-priest who sexually abused children for decades avoids prison again after breaching court order

A former priest who abused young boys for almost 20 years has been handed a suspended sentence after he breached a court order.

Disgraced cleric Daniel Gerard Curran was handed a three-month jail term, suspended for three years, today (Thursday) after previously pleading guilty to breaching his lifelong sexual offences prevention order (SOPO).

The 72-year-old, from Bryansford Avenue, Newcastle, Co Down, has been a registered sex offender since 1995. He has received 15 years of jail sentences — both immediate and suspended — for similar offences in 1977, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1990 and 1991. The last time Curran was in court four years ago he walked free after he was handed a 200-hour community service order for sexually abusing a boy more than 20 years ago.

He breached his order on August 12 this year in that he “remained or loitered at Tullymore National Activity Centre, which by its nature is likely to attract or be frequented by children”.

District Judge Steven Keown said a pre-sentence probation report illustrated a “depressing lack of insight and minimisation of his behaviour”.

A prosecuting lawyer told Downpatrick Magistrates Court how Curran had walked into the activity centre “with a box of books for dissemination”, but staff who recognised him leafed through the books and realised they were “filled with sex references” and called police.

The books were by ‘Nicholas Russell’, a pseudonym Curran has used before.

Arrested and interviewed, Curran admitted being at the centre and leaving the box of his books there.

Defence counsel Noel Dillon revealed Curran had left books there before “five or six years ago” without complaint so was simply doing that again. “There is no claim that he was in direct proximity to any children,” said the barrister.

He added that Curran “had it in his mind the centre was more adult-orientated”.

“It’s been pointed out to him that children do attend there and he has resolved never to drop books there again,” said Mr Dillon.

Submitting that Curran is entitled to credit for his early guilty plea, the lawyer said there was only one previous SOPO breach even though the pensioner has been under supervision since 2009.

Sentencing Curran, who sat at the back of the court dressed in a blue anorak, Mr Keown said he was satisfied the breach crossed the custody threshold, but given the plea he would suspend the jail sentence.The judge warned Curran that if he breached his SOPO during his suspended sentence he “will be facing custody”.