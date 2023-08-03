Ex-Sinn Fein press officer arrested after failing to appear in court

A former senior member of Sinn Fein’s press team who failed to appear in court to face child sex offence charges has been arrested by police.

Michael McMonagle was due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Wednesday, but did not show.

A judge said there was “no excuse” for McMonagle’s absence and issued an arrest warrant.

On Thursday afternoon a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old man was detained on a bench warrant today, Thursday August 3.”

McMonagle (41), with an address at Limewood Street in Derry, is facing three charges.

He is accused of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity online.

He also faces a charge of communicating with a child online for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification.

The third charge alleges that McMonagle attempted to get a child to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between May 1, 2020, and August 18, 2021.

McMonagle was suspended from both his membership and media role within Sinn Fein after the party became aware he was charged with the offences.

More recently, he was working for the British Heart Foundation. The charity said he has been suspended.