Ex-Sinn Fein press officer due back in court

A former senior member of Sinn Fein’s press team is due back in court today over child sex offences.

Michael McMonagle was due to appear in court on Wednesday, but did not turn up.

A judge at Londonderry Magistrates Court said there was “no excuse” for McMonagle’s absence and issued an arrest warrant.

On Thursday afternoon a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 41-year-old man was detained on a bench warrant today, Thursday August 3.”

He is now due to appear in court today.

The PSNI said: “A 41-year-old man, arrested under a bench warrant, is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court this morning”.

McMonagle, with an address at Limewood Street in Derry, is facing three charges.

He is accused of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity online.

He also faces a charge of communicating with a child online for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification.

The third charge alleges that McMonagle attempted to get a child to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between May 1, 2020, and August 18, 2021.

McMonagle was suspended from both his membership and media role within Sinn Fein after the party became aware he was charged with the offences.

More recently, he was working for the British Heart Foundation. The charity said he has been suspended.