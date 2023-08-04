Ex-Sinn Fein press officer in court on child sex charges granted bail

A former Sinn Fein press officer has been released on conditional bail after appearing in court on child sex charges.

Michael McMonagle was arrested on Thursday at Altnagelvin Hospital after he failed to attend court on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old, from Limewood Street in the Bogside area of Derry, spent last night in a cell at Strand Road PSNI station.

On Wednesday, District Judge Barney McElholm issued a bench warrant following McMonagle's non-appearance at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant is accused of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity online.

He also faces a charge of communicating with a child online for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification.

A third charge alleges that McMonagle attempted to get a child to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity.

The offences are said to have occurred between May 1, 2020, and August 18, 2021 when he worked as a Sinn Fein press officer based in the party's offices in Stormont.

He also worked in the party's Westminster and Strasbourg offices, and later as a media officer for the British Heart Foundation in Belfast.

McMonagle, whose membership of and position with Sinn Fein and the British Heart Foundation have been suspended, appeared in the dock today wearing a police-issued grey tracksuit.

A detective constable told Mr McElholm that she had executed the bench warrant yesterday.

When the judge asked about police attitude to bail, the detective constable said: “Police have concerns about bail in terms of a risk of harm to prevent him from causing injury to any person, in this case it would be to himself.”

Applying for bail, solicitor Paddy McGurk said McMonagle, who has a clear record, denied the three charges.

He added: "In terms of his non-appearance on Wednesday, he meant no disrespect whatsoever. He takes this matter very seriously indeed.

"Unfortunately, there was an episode on Wednesday morning as a result of which he was taken to hospital and released yesterday afternoon.

"This case started in February 2022 and a lot of forensic evidence has yet to be checked and devices to be triaged. This matter has been hanging over his head for a considerable period of time and unfortunately on Wednesday he found it very difficult. He went out to his car and had a flat tyre and that seemed to be the last straw.

"He has been bailed on several occasions during the course of this investigation and there have been no issues in terms of that bail.

"He will be receiving counselling in terms of episodes of this type and he has instructed that this was a wake-up call for him and I am confident he will attend court in future as required."

The judge said the allegations would be dealt with in due course.

Mr McElholm released McMonagle on his own bail of £500 and adjourned the case to September 14.

As part of his bail conditions, he must only reside at an address approved by police and he is to have no contact with children under the age of 16 unless approved by social services.