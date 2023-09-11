Ex-soldier fined for becoming abusive to passengers and crew on Belfast flight

The Co Down man “threatened to break the door down” to speak to the captain.

An ex-soldier from Co Down has been fined for becoming abusive to passengers and cabin crew on a flight from Malaga to Belfast International Airport.

Peter McCann (63) previously pleaded guilty to being drunk on a plane and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

District Judge Nigel Broderick warned that had a prison sentence been an option to the court, “I would have seriously considered that”.

“I regard this as a serious matter,” declared the judge at Ballymena Magistrates Court, highlighting that McCann’s offences “carry only a fine”.

The judge said the offences “perhaps should carry the threat of imprisonment as that may deter others from acting on a similar fashion”.

McCann, from Victoria Gardens in Donaghadee, had earlier entered guilty pleas arising from events on an easyJet flight from Malaga to Belfast on December 31 last year.

He had also been charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft, but having heard submissions from defence counsel Grant Powles, Judge Broderick found McCann not guilty of that offence.

A prosecuting lawyer told the court how easyJet staff at Malaga airport noticed that McCann was “swaying as he walked along the airbridge” to the plane and that he was “quite unsteady” as he took his seat.

The judge queried why McCann was allowed to fly if he was intoxicated but as the lawyer pointed out, “he was not being abusive or threatening and he was following instructions” at that stage.

As the plane was rolling along the runway about to take off, McCann tried to make three phone calls on his mobile which is “strictly prohibited”.

McCann then refused to comply with direct instructions from the cabin manager to put his phone away.

During the flight itself, the cabin manager had to intervene when McCann was spotted going into the toilet with a cigarette and a lighter.

A short time after that, she had to intervene again when she spotted him leaning over a lady in a middle seat and “pointing his finger in the face of the male passenger” in the window seat.

“He was shouting and very aggressive to this male and there was a concern that he would assault him,” said the lawyer, adding that the cabin manager opted for McCann to move seats.

Once again, however, he was disruptive and when he was told to stop shouting and swearing, McCann told the cabin manager, “I’m not f*****g swearing”.

“She told him to look out the window or try to sleep but unfortunately after about five minutes, there were numerous service calls from passengers around Mr McCann who was shouting, ‘I want a f*****g beer, f*****g divert the flight until I get a drink, yous are a pack of b******s’,” the lawyer told the court.

With the cabin manager sitting beside McCann to try to calm the situation down with about 20 minutes of the flight to go, he demanded to see the captain.

When told that would not be possible until they landed at Belfast International, “he threatened to break the door down” several times.

At one stage, McCann went to stand up but the cabin manager put her arm across to stop him and he “remained quiet for the remainder of the flight” but police officers were waiting for the plane to land.

Lodging a plea in mitigation, Mr Powles said MCann accepted “it’s a serious matter and that his behaviour can only be described as appalling”.

“All I can do is apologise to those in court on his behalf for what they were subjected to,” said the barrister, revealing that McCann has been diagnosed with PTSD having served tours in the Falklands, Germany and Northern Ireland.

Imposing fines amounting to £600, Judge Broderick told McCann his behaviour had been “totally unacceptable… and I can fully understand how the other passengers were frightened and upset, and I’m told angry.”

Concluding the hearing, the judge said the cabin manager “should be commended” for the way she dealt with the “threatening, drunk and disruptive passenger”.