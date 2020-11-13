Ex-soldier jailed for security guard attack at Belfast bus station

The attack happened at the Europa Bus Station on August 14 this year

An ex-soldier has been jailed for attacking a security guard at a Belfast bus station.

Kenneth Gary Blaney received a three-month sentence for offences committed after his life "spiraled out of control".

The 29-year-old, with an address on the city's Upper Newtownards Road, was convicted of common assault, resisting police and possessing Class C drugs.

Belfast Magistrates' Court was told he was restrained for causing a disturbance at the Europa Bus Station on August 14 this year.

A prosecution lawyer said: "CCTV showed him strike a security officer while being escorted from the bus station."

Blaney then tried to run from police called to the scene, but was restrained.

A bag said to contain quantities of Diazepam and Xanax tablets was located on him.

Defence barrister Mark Farrell told the court his client had a "chaotic" background.

"He had a career in the military serving his country," Mr Farrell disclosed.

"But he went through a bad patch of homelessness, alcohol and drug addiction, and things spiraled out of control for him."

Counsel accepted that the offences warranted a term of imprisonment.

"A short custodial sentence would meet the justice of the case," he added.

Imposing three months in jail, District Judge George Conner confirmed that it covered all offences.