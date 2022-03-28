Ex-soldier stands trial for the killing of Aidan McAnespie 34 years on

Aidan McAnespie, who was fatally shot, aged 18, close to a checkpoint in Co Tyrone in 1988.

Grainne Teggart from Amnesty International (left), Sean McAnespie, Aidan's brother (centre) and Aidan's cousin Brian Gormley (right) speaking to the media outside Laganside Courts in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA Wire).

Relatives of a man shot dead by a soldier at a border crossing 34 years ago said prayers after arriving at the scene, a court has heard.

The trial of ex-soldier David Jonathan Holden, accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie in February 1988, got underway at Belfast Crown Court on Monday.

Mr McAnespie (23) was killed moments after walking through a border security checkpoint at at Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone.

Members of the McAnespie family, supported by Grainne Teggart from Amnesty International, were in attendance at the court.

Conservative MP Johnny Mercer was also in attendance in support of the 52-year-old defendant.

Mr McAnespie was on his way to the local GAA club, where a match was about to take place, on Sunday February 21 1988 when he was shot in the back with a bullet fired from a nearby Army sanger.

Holden, a former Grenadier Guardsman from England, whose address on court documents is given as c/o Chancery House, Victoria Street, Belfast, denies the charge.

Mr Justice O’Hara, hearing the non-jury case, was shown maps of the area where Mr McAnespie was shot and the Army sanger where Holden was stationed at the time.

A gun identical to the one Mr Holden was in charge of on the day of the shooting was also shown to the court.

The former soldier claimed in statements at the time that he was moving the heavy machine gun to a more central position when his finger slipped on the trigger. This, he said, was due to his hand being slippery from having washed walls with a soapy cloth 10 minutes previously.

The prosecution said Holden had accepted that he took an interest in the deceased as he had “previously been advised that the deceased may be a person of interest.”

A short time later there was a burst of gunfire from the machine gun, while being controlled by Holden.

When asked by a senior Army officer what happened, Holden said he had “squeezed the trigger”.

The court was told that three shots were fired, two tracer bullets and a ball round.

It is the prosecution case that one of the bullets ricocheted off the Monaghan Road and hit Mr McAnespie in the back exiting through the front of his chest and that this amounted to “gross negligence” as the defended was a highly trained soldier.

The court was told that a forensic expert noted that the trajectory of the bullet was unusual and that the deceased fell to his death immediately after the shots were fired.

The prosecution also said that to fire the gun would at least require 9lb of pressure to be applied to the trigger and that “force is required”.

In 2017, further forensic tests were carried out using a similar weapon to test viability of defendant’s account.

It found that, while technically possible, it was highly unlikely and that the account was not “credible and unrealistic”.

Holden, in his defence, claimed he moved the gun to a central position in the window and in this movement the gun fired two rounds as a “matter of unfortunate circumstance”, adding that his index finger slipped because it was slightly wet at the time as he’d washed some walls with a wet cloth ten minutes previously

The court heard how, shortly after the shooting, Mr McAnespie’s mother, father and siblings arrived at the scene and prayed with a local priest until the body was removed from the road.

At the time of the shooting Holden had already completed two operational tours of duty in Northern Ireland.

He had passed all handling and safety aspects of weapons training.

On the day of the shooting the gun was moved to the south facing window of the sanger and was loaded with 50 rounds by another soldier, in accordance with procedure.

Dr Derek Carson, deputy state pathologist, said Mr McAnespie died from a “laceration to the right lung”.

The lacerated wound was not reflective of a bullet in “true and stable flight” but more likely a bullet in side profile — the wound on the back was an entrance wound and on front of his chest an exit wound.

This could not have been obtained had the bullet travelled directly with a strong possibility it struck the roadway first.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.