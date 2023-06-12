Ex-solicitor ordered to pay £110,000 in child support has only paid a tenth of debt, court told

A former solicitor ordered to pay his ex-wife £110,000 in outstanding child maintenance has cleared just a tenth of the debt, the Court of Appeal heard today.

Brian Stelfox managed to gather £11,000 in an attempt to avoid being jailed again for continued contempt during divorce proceedings, senior judges were told.

He has now been given one final opportunity to put a plan in place for paying the rest of the arrears by the end of the month.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan warned: “This is very much a last chance for Mr Stelfox.”

Stelfox, who once ran a legal practice in Derry, has already served a three-month prison term imposed by a High Court judge who found he had withheld documents and breached maintenance orders.

He appealed after Mr Justice O’Hara sentenced him to a further six months for further contempt.

Committal proceedings were brought by his ex-wife over alleged breaches of a financial settlement reached in 2016 when they divorced after being married for more than 20 years.

Clair Stelfox claimed he has not paid any maintenance for their children since 2017.

The former solicitor argued that bankruptcy and an increasingly unviable business meant he was no longer in a position to pay.

He sought to have the maintenance reduced to zero and the remission of all outstanding arrears.

But in 2021 Mr Justice O’Hara held that Stelfox had access to funds which he attempted to hide.

Describing his conduct as “despicable”, the judge sentenced him to three months in jail for contempt of court.

Stelfox mounted a further bid to have the maintenance order reduced, contending that imprisonment had ended any chance of rebuilding his career and left him with no income.

Earlier this year, however, Mr Justice O’Hara found him in contempt again and imposed a further six months behind bars.

With that prison term still hanging over Stelfox, the Court of Appeal gave him until today to pay a maintenance debt of £110,000.

Judges were told that a total of £11,000 provided by five of his friends has now been transferred to Mrs Stelfox.

His barrister, Charles MacCreanor KC, insisted he is “trying desperately” to comply with the order and is prepared to attend a job centre to seek work.

“His means are very limited - unless there is some lottery win - but he has been making efforts,” counsel submitted.

Despite acknowledging the partial payment, Mrs Stelfox stressed the financial burden of having three children in third level education.

“This is only a tenth of the sum he was ordered to pay by the court,” she pointed out.

“There is a continuing obligation of maintenance for the children which is accruing.”

Agreeing to extend the deadline until the end of the month, the Lady Chief Justice confirmed that a scheme for paying the rest of the debt must be in place by then.

Dame Siobhan added: “If (Mrs Stelfox) is not satisfied with the plan that is presented, we will deal with the issue of imprisonment for contempt.”