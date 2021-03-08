Ex-vice principal at NI grammar school to face sex abuse trial

A former vice principal of Bangor Grammar School accused of sexually abusing a past pupil was today told he will go on trial in August.

Lindsay Thompson Brown, who will be 81 next week, was formally arraigned today before Belfast Crown Court where his expected three-day trial will take place in the summer.

Mr Brown, originally from Bangor, but now with an address in Pirou in the Normandy region in the north-west of France, is accused of the indecent assault on a male between May 1978 and September that year.

In response to the clerk of the Crown Court after putting the single charge to him, Mr Brown replied: “I plead not guilty.”

No details surrounding the alleged sex abuse was given during the short hearing and the former vice principle of the prestigious grammar school was remanded back into custody.