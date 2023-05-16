Family accused of stealing toys across Northern Ireland bailed

Four members of the same family have appeared in court after police swooped on what they described as “a string of toy thefts” from stores across Northern Ireland

Three men and a woman from Ballaghaderreen appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court today.

The four from Co Roscommon are Romanian nationals Florin Munteanu (20) and Nicolae Munteanu (22), both from Pound Street, and Rupi Munteanu (31) and Martina Munteanu (25), both of The Meadows.

Each are jointly accused of stealing £800 worth of goods from a B&M Bargain store, the location of which was not disclosed, as well as going equipped for theft by having a de-tagger.

The offending is alleged to have occurred on May 14.

However, Rupi and Martina Munteanu are further accused of stealing £92 worth of goods from a chemist on May 2.

A detective constable told the Omagh court all charges could be connected.

There was no objection to bail and District Judge Peter Magill released the defendants on strict conditions to appear again before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on June 12.