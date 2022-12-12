Family of Belfast stabbing victim secure civil trial over 2006 killing

The family of a man stabbed to death in west Belfast has secured a date for a civil action against five men convicted of offences linked to his killing.

Gerard Devlin was fatally wounded in front of his partner Aine McMahon and their children outside their home in February 2006.

His death sparked a bitter neighbourhood dispute in the Ballymurphy area.

Relatives of the victim are seeking damages for their loss, along with alleged psychiatric disorders they suffered due to the killing.

A judge today listed the case for a 10-day hearing at the High Court in September next year.

Mr Devlin, a 39-year-old father of six, was stabbed in the back and sustained a laceration to his lung which led to internal bleeding and his ultimate death.

Francisco Notarantonio, now 35, formerly of Whitecliff Parade in west Belfast, was jailed for 11 years after admitting a charge of manslaughter. He was freed after just five-and-a-half years.

Four other members of the Notarantonio family pleaded guilty to affray, receiving sentences ranging from a one-year suspended term to two years' imprisonment.

Relatives of the victim previously claimed they were denied justice after a decision was taken to drop murder charges in the case.

A judicial review challenge against the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) over a failure to consult them before accepting the lesser pleas led to a new protocol on communicating with victims’ loved ones.

Francisco Notarantonio

The five defendants are now being sued for alleged assault, trespass and battery.

Mr Devlin was stabbed in the chest and papers in the case claim he was also beaten with an improvised cudgel and repeatedly punched and kicked.

He was described as a robust and healthy man who provided for the family’s upkeep, birthdays, Christmas, and other special occasions. It is alleged that each plaintiff has been deprived of that support, suffering loss and damages due to the attack which claimed his life.

Outside court, a solicitor for the Devlin family welcomed the decision to allocate a trial date.

Barry O’Donnell, of KRW Law, said: “There has never been full judicial oversight on the circumstances surrounding the killing of Gerard Devlin.

“His family were left having to take a case against the PPS over the decision taken to reduce charges during the original Crown court trial.

“Today’s listing of the high court civil action will now give the family a final chance to get some long overdue closure.”