Family of boxer accused of assaulting QIH directors agree not to protest at group's headquarters

Relatives of an amateur boxer accused of assaulting directors in Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) have given High Court undertakings not to hold any further protests at the group's Co Fermanagh headquarters.

Bernard McGovern, 23, is currently remanded in custody in the Republic of Ireland charged in connection with an alleged attack on Kevin Lunney and Dara O'Reilly.

The two businessmen and six senior colleagues took legal action after Mr McGovern's family reportedly staged protests outside the QIH head offices in Derrylin to highlight his continued detention.

They were seeking an injunction and damages for alleged trespass and harassment in an action against Sean McGovern, Teresa McGovern, Patrick McGovern and Kevin McGovern.

But the case was settled at the High Court in Belfast today following confirmation that all four defendants have instead given voluntary undertakings.

Under those terms the Co Fermanagh family have agreed not to protest in an area where they are likely to be seen by any of the plaintiffs.

A further pledge was given that any placards used in any future protest will not contain the names of the plaintiffs, or make any accusations against them.

All four defendants have also agreed not to communicate with the QIH managers directly or indirectly, "save for inadvertent contact within the local community".

QIH boss Kevin Lunney

Lord Justice Treacy stayed the action on the basis of the settlement reached.

"I'm grateful to the parties for the way this matter has been consensually resolved, which did not require any further intervention by the court," he said.

Outside court a solicitor for the McGovern family said they were satisfied with the outcome.

Michael Brentnall added: "My clients instruct that the protests will continue elsewhere, but within the terms of the undertakings given."

Bernard McGovern, of Springtown Road in Kinawley, is facing prosecution for alleged assaults on the QIH executives at a Co Cavan service station on February 1, 2019.

Previous courts were told Mr Lunney suffered a broken nose, while it was claimed his colleague Dara O'Reilly had a cup of hot water poured over his face.

Bernard McGovern is not accused of any role in separate events on September 17 last year when Mr Lunney was abducted and tortured.

In that incident the businessman was beaten, stabbed and dumped by a roadside across the border in Co Cavan.

He is a director in the company made up of elements of the former business empire founded by ex-tycoon Sean Quinn Sr.

Mr Quinn, at one time Ireland's richest man, has repeatedly condemned any targeting of those now running QIH.