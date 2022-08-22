Family of Co Tyrone man question memorial to soldier Dennis Hutchings accused of his attempted murder

The family of a Co Tyrone man shot dead in 1974 have spoken out against a memorial to a former soldier accused of his attempted murder.

John Patrick Cunningham (27), who had learning difficulties, was shot dead as he ran away from an Army patrol across a field in Benburb.

Dennis Hutchings (80) stood trial for attempting to murder and cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Cunningham in a high profile case.

He died after testing positive for Covid last October before proceedings ended.

At the time, a judge ruled he could not be considered acquitted or convicted and closed the case.

Over the weekend, a memorial to Mr Hutchings was unveiled at an Army barracks in Co Down.

A statement from Mr Cunningham’s family has now been issued by the Pat Finucane Centre, questioning why the Ministry of Defence did not consult them in advance.

It read: “The Cunningham family accept the right of all citizens to honour and commemorate their dead, but in the specific circumstances of this week’s events, would like to ask the Ministry of Defence the basis for allowing a monument to be erected on MoD property.”

The family listed several concerns, including that Mr Hutchings did not die on active service but from natural causes, that he had been charged with attempted murder but died before his trial ended, and that he had failed to provide any explanation for his actions on that day. This included for himself or of another individual known during the trial as Soldier B.

The statement also said Mr Hutchings had failed to cooperate with the RUC in the immediate aftermath of the case, and had made no mention in recent PSNI interviews that he had ‘fired in the air’.

Mr Cunningham’s family also asked the MoD what efforts, if any, to consult them over erecting the monument to man accused of attempting to murder “a vulnerable adult who posed no threat”.

Questions were also asked about plans to erect any further monuments to other soldiers who pass away if they die while there are “unresolved legal actions against them”.

They mentioned in particular Soldier F, who is accused of murder during Bloody Sunday.

Referring to a report on the unveiling of the monument in the News Letter, the family asked if any efforts had been made to contact them.

An Army spokesperson said: "The Palace Barracks Memorial Garden is not an officially recognised MOD memorial. Memorials are erected and maintained entirely at private expense.”

It is also understood that the Ministry of Defence is not consulted on the erection of private memorials.