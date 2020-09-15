Farmer Harry McDowell's not guilty plea to fatal Co Down crash

A Co Down farmer yesterday denied killing one friend and injuring another in a car crash

Appearing at Newry Crown Court via videolink from his solicitors office, 20-year-old Harry McDowell entered not guilty pleas to the two charges against him.

McDowell, from Ravenswood in Banbridge, is accused of causing the death of Christopher Hillis and causing grievous bodily injury to Conal Herman by driving carelessly on the Banbridge Road, Dromara on October 28, 2017.

Rathfriland teenager Mr Hillis, who was 18 at the time, was a back seat passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa being driven by McDowell when it was involved in a single vehicle crash in the early hours.

None of the facts were opened in court yesterday. Both counsel agreed the trial, which was scheduled for January next year, would last seven to eight days.

Judge Kerr listed the trial for January 4 but said he would review the case on October 12.