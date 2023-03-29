Father of Omagh bombing victim to press ahead with legal challenge over new investigation

The devastation after the Omagh bomb in 1998 which killed 29 people — © Paul McErlane

.Michael Gallagher whose son Aiden was killed in the Omagh Bomb. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A bereaved father is pressing ahead with his legal challenge to alleged government delays in establishing a new investigation into the Omagh bombing, the High Court heard today.

Counsel for Michael Gallagher claimed nothing meaningful has happened since Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced plans for statutory inquiry nearly two months ago.

Eamon Foster said: “The applicant’s position is there has been continuing delay and we would like that addressed by way of a hearing date which may focus minds and progress the matter.”

Mr Gallagher’s son Aiden was among 29 people killed in the August 1998 Real IRA car bomb attack on the Co Tyrone town. The victims included a woman pregnant with twins.

Previous legal action centred on claims that a range of intelligence from British security agents, MI5 and RUC officers could have been drawn together to foil the terrorist plot.

In 2021 a High Court judge held that the bombing could arguably have been thwarted if police had received all available material.

At that stage Lord Justice Horner recommended fresh probes on both sides of the Irish border, based on a legal duty under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

A further challenge was mounted by Mr Gallagher over alleged delays and failures by the UK Government to act on that ruling.

Proceedings were put on hold after Mr Heaton-Harris announced on February 2 his intention to set up a statutory inquiry to examine if the Omagh bomb could have been prevented.

But in court today Mr Foster argued further details or even a timetable have yet to be provided.

“It’s already been two months since the announcement and there’s been no substantive developments,” he submitted.

“We would be seeking that the matter is listed for hearing, so there is an opportunity that the matter can progress at a speed and momentum.”

Counsel for the Secretary of State insisted he remains committed to establishing an inquiry as soon as possible.

Paul McLaughlin KC outlined a number of preliminary steps still to be completed before any further public announcement can be made, including a process to select the chair for the tribunal and draw up the terms of reference.

“Consultation has been ongoing with judicial heads across the UK to identify a suitable candidate,” he said.

“Thereafter political approval needs to be given for their formal appointment.”

Predicting further progress within the next six weeks, Mr McLaughlin indicated that a location for holding the inquiry remains undetermined.

“Venue is a tricky issue in this case because of security requirements around the storage of documents,” he explained.

Adjourning proceedings to next month, Lord Justice Horner urged both sides to try to agree on a hearing date.

He vowed: “I am determined that the case will be completed before the summer holidays. It will not be allowed to run over into the next term.”