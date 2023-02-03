Fermanagh creep caught secretly recording a child sent sinister text to victim’s mother, court hears

A businessman who installed a hidden camera to secretly record indecent images of a child breached his bail by sending a text after a newspaper report about his case.

Fermanagh man Charles Campbell sent the angry text to his victim's mother just days before he was due to be sentenced.

The 54 year-old, from Mantlin Road in Kesh, must wait until next week for sentencing after a Dungannon Crown Court judge, sitting in Belfast, remanded him on continuing custody today.

Campbell has admitted voyeurism along with making and possessing indecent child imagery, having installed a recording device in the victim’s home on dates between 2018 and 2021.

He was remanded on bail at Dungannon Crown Court last month while pre-sentence reports were prepared and ordered to have no contact with the child or her family.

However, he breached bail by sending a sinister text to the victim’s mother after publication of a newspaper article on his case.

When arrested and brought before Omagh Magistrates’ Court earlier this week, a detective said the child’s mother received the message that said: “Hope you’re happy now you b*****d. But let me tell you this is not over. This is going to be a bad time and you’ll need a black coat a lot.”

This left the woman “fearful and anxious”. District Judge Bernie Kelly noted the article contained Campbell’s claim he would be given a suspended sentence, to which a defence lawyer replied, “I pride myself on not reading newspapers”.

He conceded bail should not have been breached but stressed: “The case is nearly concluded and it’s a tragedy that contact happened at this late stage.”

He described Campbell as running “a very successful business” and does not have legal aid.

Refusing bail, Judge Kelly said the newspaper article “displays his entire attitude towards the charges and the child”.

Campbell appeared by videolink in court on Friday, which heard when the child was aged nine, she realised a phone was placed behind the bath curtain pointing through a gap, but it was not recording. Campbell was challenged on this but insisted it was accidental.

Sometime later, the child was again using the bathroom when a small camera fell from the roof, which she assumed was recording as a light was on. However, it would transpire no images were captured on that occasion.

Police were alerted, with Campbell denying everything during interview and examination of all seized devices found no images.

But around a month later, he contacted police saying he wanted to tell all and admitted he had been watching the child and was in possession of some footage.

On reaching court, Campbell initially reverted to denials, but quite quickly changed this and was remanded on bail while pre-sentence reports were prepared.

Defence counsel confirmed his client foolishly spoke to the media but did not convey how he really felt as the report stated "he expressed no remorse. But this is an unequivocal plea... he is apologetic and remorseful for this reprehensible behaviour”.

Campbell has signed the sex offenders’ register and while the defence was intending to challenge the imposition of a sexual offences prevention order, his approach to this has “softened” since the bail breach.

Taking on board the circumstances of offending and the recent breach, Judge Paul Ramsey said he’s taking time to consider sentencing and remanded Campbell in continuing custody until next week.