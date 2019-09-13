Fermanagh man accused of police murder bid linked to bomb by 'DNA evidence', court told

The device was hidden under the car at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast

A 38-year-old man from Co Fermanagh has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a police officer after a bomb was planted under his car.

Peter Thomas Granaghan, from Blackrock Park in Belleek, Co Fermanagh, appeared before Belfast magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was charged in connection with the discovery of a "viable improvised explosive device" in the car park of Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast.

The site is a short distance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland headquarters. The device was declared viable by army bomb disposal experts and removed.

Dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility at the time.

Granaghan was charged with attempted murder, making explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

A PSNI detective sergeant told Belfast Magistrates' Court the off-duty officer spotted the device under his car.

Police attended the scene and saw a wooden box under the driver's seat which appeared to be connected to wires.

A controlled explosion was carried out and a number of items were seized.

On August 15, police received the DNA results from two parts of the device.

The DNA profile identified matched that of the defendant's, the court was told.