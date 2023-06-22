Fermanagh man pleads guilty to child sex charges

A Co Fermanagh man has pleaded guilty to 11 offences relating to indecent child images and attempted sexual communication and incitement.

Ivor Armstrong (56), from Abbey View, Maguiresbridge, accepted four counts of attempting to communicate sexually with a child, three counts of possessing indecent child imagery, two counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, a single count of possessing a prohibited image of a child, and a single count of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Offending occurred on various dates between March 2019 and November 2021.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the charges were disclosed during the short hearing at Dungannon Crown Court, where Armstrong appeared in the dock.

Judge Fiona Bagnall ruled that pre-sentence reports would be required and further advised Armstrong that the convictions brought the requirement of signing the sex offenders register.

The duration of this inclusion, plus any further restrictions — such as whether a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) is considered necessary and appropriate — will be determined at sentencing.

Armstrong was remanded on continuing bail terms, which includes a ban on contact with children, to return to court on August 17.