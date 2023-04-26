Fermanagh man used son (11) to steal £475 handbags from airport shop before jetting off to New York

A thief who used his 11-year-old son to steal two expensive handbags from an airport shop was sentenced to four months in jail on Tuesday.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard how Charles Gerard Ward was at Belfast International Airport with his wife and son on December 22 last year.

They were waiting to board a flight to Paris and then on to spend Christmas in New York when the 42-year-old Fermanagh man and the boy went into a shop in the departure lounge.

A prosecuting lawyer outlined how CCTV footage captured Ward, from the Yoan Road in Enniskillen, removing two handbags from a high rail and handing them to his son before the defendant walked to the other side of the counter and nodded to the boy.

As Ward approached the till, his son looked over at him and then carried the bags, worth £475 each, out of the shop without paying.

Ward then left and CCTV footage had captured him and his wife carrying a bag each as they boarded their Paris-bound flight.

The court heard that on December 30, when they landed back at Aldergrove, police were waiting at passport control. When Ward was arrested, he still had the bags but they were not fit for resale.

Although he refused to answer police questions during interviews, Ward later entered a guilty plea to a single count of theft. The PPS decided to take no action against the boy.

A defence solicitor revealed that as a result of compensation from a traffic accident, Ward had already paid £1,000 as restitution to the shop and urged the court to impose a combination order which would allow him “to put something back into the community”.

Ward was later freed on bail pending an appeal of the jail sentence.