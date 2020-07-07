Fermanagh OAP James Kirkpatrick for trial on charges of raping child

A Co Fermanagh man has been committed for trial on charges of alleged historic sexual offences against a child, including rape

James Kirkpatrick (69) from Rabbitburrow Road, Lisbellaw, faces 18 charges alleged to have occurred over a seven-year period, including two counts of rape, 11 of indecent assault, four of gross indecency and a single count of attempted indecent assault. The offences, which relate to a girl, are alleged to have occurred between 1990 and 1997.

Kirkpatrick appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court sitting at Dungannon by video-link from his solicitor's office.

After the charges were read a prosecution lawyer said there is a case to answer.

The defence said this is not fully conceded but offered no contrary submissions at this time.

Kirkpatrick declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf yesterday.

District Judge John Meehan set bail at £200 and ordered Kirkpatrick to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court on a date to be fixed.