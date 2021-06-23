Fine for son who threatened to throw acid over his father’s car 

Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told Stitt arrived at his parents’ home on April 18 this year and demanded money

A Belfast man threatened to throw acid over his father’s car after a demand for money was refused, a court has heard.

Matthew Stitt was fined £200 for what his lawyer described as a “heat of the moment” incident.

The 22-year-old, of Grove Street East, was convicted of threats to damage property, namely a Ford Titanium car.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told Stitt arrived at his parents’ home on April 18 this year and demanded money.

According to the prosecution the request for cash was turned down. “The defendant then made a threat to damage his father’s car by throwing acid over it,” a Crown lawyer said.

He also threatened to rip the wiper blades off and drive his own vehicle into it, the court heard.

A defence solicitor stressed: “It was in the heat of the moment, he had no intention of following this through.”

She also pointed out that a statement of complaint against her client was later withdrawn.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall was told Stitt now works in construction in England. Passing sentence, she confirmed: “There will be a £200 fine.”