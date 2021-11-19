Fire extinguisher and meat cleaver used during ‘sectarian’ attacks on up to eight Belfast flats, court told

A fire extinguisher was used as a battering ram during attacks on up to eight flats in a Belfast apartment block, a court was told on Friday.

Police claimed would-be intruders also took a meat cleaver to front doors and shouted sectarian abuse within the complex.

One woman suffered a broken arm trying to stop them from breaking into her home at Hill Street in the city's Cathedral Quarter, a judge was told.

Bail was refused to one of the men accused of involvement in the outburst of violence in the early hours of May 13 this year.

Kieran Lewsley, 36, of Hill Street, faces charges of threats to kill, possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and attempted aggravated burglary.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard three men allegedly threatened residents in the apartment block and tried to kick in their doors.

A co-accused produced a meat cleaver during the "sustained attack", according to police.

"A fire extinguisher was used as a battering ram and then discharged through the letterbox of one flat," a PSNI officer claimed.

During the incident one resident was allegedly subjected to sectarian abuse and threats.

District Judge George Conner was told that a 59-year-old woman's arm was broken as she attempted to keep the men out of her home.

The officer added: "In total eight flats were damaged, and each door costs around £1,000 to repair or replace."

A previous court heard Lewsley claims any actions were taken to warn residents about a potential emergency situation.

Doors were being banged to alert them to a suspected fire in the building, it was contended.

Defence solicitor Feargal MacElhatton argued today that Lewsley should be released from custody due to hold ups in the case.

Denying bail, however, Mr Conner said: "I'm not persuaded the delay is sufficient to justify a reversal of my (earlier) decision."