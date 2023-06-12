‘Firearm’ seized from killer who murdered his girlfriend has not been sent for testing, court told

An alleged firearm seized three months ago from a "thoroughly evil" killer who murdered and dismembered his girlfriend has still not been sent for forensic testing, a court has heard.

Lisburn Magistrates Court also heard that despite the air pistol being seized from Stephen Scott last March, it is only in the last week that investigating police have submitted a request form to Forensic Science Northern Ireland (FSNI) to ask for the weapon to be examined.

“Once that’s accepted, we will get a time frame for a report,” a prosecuting lawyer told the court.

Scott (51), with an address on the Garvaghy Road in Dromara but currently on remand in Maghaberry, did not appear at court for the brief mention of the case against him.

The former fireman faces an allegation that “having been sentenced to a term of imprisonment of three years or more, purchased, acquired or had in your possession a firearm or ammunition”.

When Scott was initially charged last March, the court heard that according to Scott, he had been “working on a farm and he had been asked by his employer to try to get weaponry to deal with vermin on the farm” but by doing so, he breached the terms of his licence.

At that stage, a detective said that having spoken to Scott’s boss “I’m not sure that he has been directed to get a firearm, possibly he was asked to build a firearm for vermin control but he was in control of quite a lot of ammunition”.

It is also understood that as a result of the charge, the Department of Justice have revoked the life licence of the man who murdered and dismembered his girlfriend more than 20 years ago.

In court on Monday, the PPS lawyer said the air pistol had to be examined “to ascertain the strength of it” as the legislation the case will ultimately be prosecuted under depends on that.

Granting an application for Scott’s remand to continue for a month District Judge Rosie Watters adjourned the case to July 10 for an update.

Sylvia Fleming (17) was pregnant when she was murdered and her body dismembered in Omagh in 1998 by Scott

Her body parts were found under the foundations of a partially-built house eight weeks later.

Sentencing Scott in 2000, the judge described him as "thoroughly evil" and ordered him to serve at least 19 years of his life sentence.

He said: "The manner in which her body was disposed of after her murder is surely the most gruesome.

"I am satisfied that you, Scott, not only deliberately killed this young girl but that you planned that killing and carried it out in circumstances so squalid that they would revolt any right-thinking person."