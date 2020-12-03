First person in NI to be charged with coronavirus regulations breach fined £1,000 after Strabane house party

The first person to be arrested and charged with breaching coronavirus regulations still does not understand why it was wrong to hold house parties during lockdown, a court has heard.

Sinead Corrigan (46) of Dillon Court, Strabane was fined a total of £1,000 after appearing in court in Strabane.

She had already been given probation notices on the days before arrest, for continuing to hold parties in her home.

Police were called on October 3 after a party began in the early hours and was continuing when police arrived shortly after 9pm.

Officers observed a number of people inside, none of whom were wearing masks and social distancing was impossible due to the size of the premises and the number of people present.

All in attendance were drinking and bottles of alcohol were dispersed about the property.

On being spoken to, Corrigan told police she: “Didn’t care and would continue to party when she wished.”

When presented to court a defence lawyer said his client could not be remanded in custody as the offences could only be dealt with by monetary penalty. He also advised civil proceedings may be taken against police for wrongful arrest and detention.

Corrigan was released on bail, but within a week was arrested again at 6.30am after hosting another party in her home on October 12.

At court she was re-admitted to bail in the sum of £500 bail and ordered to reside at an address approved by police, observe a curfew from 11pm to 7am and banned from possessing or consuming alcohol.

Last month the defence argued the “severe” bail terms should be removed as the offences were fine-only offences, telling the court: “It’s a matter of whether the bail conditions are appropriate at all or whether they can legally be imposed given these are fine-only offences.”

He later conceded bail is appropriate but continued to seek the removal of conditions, which District Judge Mark McGarrity agreed to, commenting: ““I’m making no observation on whether Coronavirus regulations are compatible with court powers.”

On Thursday, after guilty pleas were entered to both matters, the defence said Corrigan remains baffled at how she came to be arrested and doesn’t understand what she did was wrong.

“She does not follow the news and did not realise the rules,” he said.

Judge McGarrity responded: “She was told repeatedly by police and was given prohibitions notices.”

The defence insisted Corrigan: “Doesn’t understand why she was arrested and held in custody, which she describes as the single worst experience of her life.”

Judge McGarrity handed down fines of £400 in respect of the first breach and £600 for the second making a combined total of £1000.

Corrigan has also yet to discharge the prohibition notices fines.