Fishermen allegedly rescued from Co Down-based boat put to work in UK under deception, could told

It is believed to be the first case of its kind in the jurisdiction.

Three Ghanaian fishermen allegedly rescued from a Co Down-based boat were put to work in UK waters under a deception, the High Court has heard.

Lawyers for the migrants claimed they were allowed into Northern Ireland on the pretence of providing labour internationally.

The trio, who cannot be identified, are challenging the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) for refusing to charge the owners and skippers of the vessel with trafficking and modern slavery offences.

The men are understood to have travelled from Ghana to Northern Ireland in 2011 to work as deckhands on one of the ships based at Kilkeel Harbour.

But later that year they were taken from the vessel and identified as victims of trafficking, according to their legal representatives.

The court heard the men had been given clearance to work on the ship for fishing voyages in international waters, with strict limitations on any shore leave in Northern Ireland.

But Dessie Hutton QC argued that the boat had only operated between Kilkeel and Scotland.

“These are travel or immigration documents that have been procured under a lie,” he claimed.

“This deception was key to having the applicants transited to Northern Ireland for the purposes of providing labour.”

In 2019 the PPS decided not to prosecute the boat’s owners, a determination upheld following a review a year later.

Granted anonymity due to their vulnerability, the fishermen claim that outcome was irrational, procedurally unfair and failed to take into account all available legislative powers.

With two of them still in Northern Ireland, they face a potential threat of deportation if their legal challenge ultimately fails.

A full hearing due to begin was put back amid attempts to secure discovery of more documents related to the PPS decision.

Lord Justice Treacy instead adjourned proceedings until November.

Outside court the fishermen’s solicitor, Sinead Marmion of Phoenix Law, claimed: “This is a significant case for our clients who have suffered horrendous treatment at the hands of their employer, which has amounted in them being recognised as victims of modern slavery.

“We believe the failure by the PPS to prosecute those who treated our clients as slaves falls well short of the legal standard required.”