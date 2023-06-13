Five Derry men plead not guilty to string of charges linked to riot which claimed Lyra McKee's life

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead during riots in the Creggan area of Derry in April 2019 (Credit: Jess Lowe)

Five Derry men have denied a string of charges linked to a riot which claimed Lyra McKee's life.

The 29-year-old journalist died after being struck by a bullet fired at police during the violence in the Creggan area of the city on April 18, 2019.

All five accused attended Belfast Crown Court remotely today — one of whom was charged with her murder.

Paul McIntyre was charged with, and denied, a range of offences including murdering Ms McKee and membership of the IRA.

Paul McIntyre (Credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire)

The 55-year-old, from Ballymagowan Park, entered not guilty pleas to a total of 12 charges, all of which were dated April 18, 2019.

He denied murdering Lyra McKee, possessing a handgun and ammunition with intent, rioting, possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances and throwing petrol bombs.

McIntyre also denied robbing a Ford Transit tipper truck, arson of a Ford Transit tipper truck, hijacking an Audi A6, arson of an Audi A6, belonging to or professing to belong to the IRA, perpetrating a bomb hoax by placing a bag at Fanad Drive, Derry, with the intention of inducing some other person to believe that it was likely to explode or ignite, and common assault of a male.

Christopher Gillen, from Ballygowan Park, was charged with a total of five offences on the same date.

Christopher Gillen (Credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire)

The 42-year-old pleaded not guilty to rioting, possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances, throwing petrol bombs, robbing the Ford Transit truck and damaging the same vehicle by fire.

McIntyre and Gillen were also charged with two additional offences dated April 16, 2019.

The pair — who both attended the hearing via video links from their solicitors’ offices — were each charged with, and denied, possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances and throwing petrol bombs.

Gillen was also charged with making petrol bombs on April 16, 2019 — and like the other charges levelled at him, when charged he replied not guilty.

Patrick Anthony Gallagher (31) was charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs on April 18, 2019.

From Ballymagowan Park in Derry, he entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

Also charged with these two offences was 26-year-old Jude McCrory, from Gartan Square, who denied both charges.

The fifth defendant — Kieran George McCool, (54) from Ballymagowan Gardens — was charged with, and denied, rioting and throwing bombs on April 18, 2019.

McCool entered a not guilty plea to a third charge of commonly assaulting a male on the same date.

The case will be reviewed again at a later date by Mr Justice O'Hara.