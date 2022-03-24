Five face charges after death of woman in Dundonald crash last year

Five people were today charged with trying to cover up the death of a woman who was killed in a crash last June.

Appearing at Newtownards Magistrates Court via video-link from custody, 26-year-old Steven Cunningham was charged with 12 offences arising from the death of Charlotte McHugh on June 1 last year.

Cunningham, from Belfast Road in Bangor, is charged with causing the death of 27-year-old Miss McHugh by driving dangerously on the Comber Road in Dundonald, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, two counts of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, dangerous driving and counts of failing to stop, remain and report.

He is also accused of perverting the course of justice by “removing an injured person from the collision site and discarding clothing” and two drug offences of possessing class C drugs pregabalin and diazepam.

The charges arose after police received a call at 4.30am on June 1, 2021, about a collision involving a black BMW on the Comber Road, Dundonald, close to its junction with the Hillhead Road.

However, when officers arrived, the occupants of the car were reported to have left the scene in a Suzuki car. A short time later, police received a report from the ambulance service saying they had been called to an address in Ardmore Avenue in Dundonald where the woman’s body was found.

Although they did not attend court today, two men and two women were also charged with perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender arising from Miss McHugh’s death.

Adrian Aicken (32), from University Avenue in Belfast, is accused of perverting justice by “attempting to conceal a vehicle” in addition to an allegation of driving while disqualified.

His partner, 45-year-old Emma Morgan, of the same address, was charged with assisting an offender by attempting to provide an alibi, with perverting justice by secreting mobile phones in addition to two charges of assaulting and obstructing police.

Thomas Reynolds (33), from the Falls Road in west Belfast, is alleged to have perverted justice by helping Cunningham dispose of a jacket and assisting an offender by moving Miss McHugh “from the scene of the collision”.

Defence solicitor Hugh Edgar revealed that his client, 31-year-old Tanya Galway, “has received serious threats” so District Judge Alan White placed a media restriction on her address.

She is also charged with assisting an offender and perverting justice in that she allegedly “failed to immediately secure medical assistance” for the victim.

Giving evidence to the court, a detective said she believed she could connect each of the accused to their respective offences.

As there was no objection to the PPS application for a six-week adjournment, the judge put the case back to May 19.