Five in court accused of £2m customs duty evasion

Newry Magistrates’ Court heard how the charges relate to five million cigarettes and 700 kilos of rolling tobacco, with an alleged customs duty evasion of “about £2m.”

Facing a charge of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of the duty chargeable are Jacqueline Jean Cooper (57), from Frenchpark Street in Belfast, William Millen (73), also from Frenchpark Street in Belfast, Denise Dougan (35), from Ballyfore Road in Newtownabbey, Paul Eamon Quigley (64), from Dundrum Park, Londonderry, and Stephen Harold Trimble (59), from Kensington Avenue in Banbridge.

While all five are jointly accused on the duty-evasion charge, Cooper and Millen are also accused of having £4,000 of criminal property, while Trimble is accused of having £21,640 of criminal property, with all of the offences allegedly committed between April 5, 2018 and August 13, 2019.

None of the alleged facts giving rise to the charges were opened in court, but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against each of the defendants, which was conceded by their various lawyers.

The five accused were asked if they wished to comment on the charges or call evidence on their behalves, but they declined.

Freeing each of them on £500 bail, District Judge Trevor Browne returned the case to Newry Crown Court for trial but did not set a date for the arraignment.