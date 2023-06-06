Five men in court over loyalist feud-linked incident in Newtownards

Police at the scene of the incident at Weavers Grange, Newtownards on April 6, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Five Newtownards men appeared in court today accused of an affray and unlawful assembly after police used drone footage to record a crowd of up to 60 men ripping South East Antrim UDA regalia from houses in Ards.

Appearing at Newtownards Magistrates Court by video link from police custody, the five men confirmed they understood the charges against them.

The five, all charged with unlawful assembly and affray at Weavers Grange in the town on April 6 this year, are:

• David Milligan, (43), Shackleton Walk;

• Samuel Coulter, (56), Cambourne Mews;

• David James Thompson, (40), Fir Drive;

• Jimmy Leung, (35), Glenbrook Road and

• Noel Thomas Morrison, (48), Stirling Avenue.

Police said the situation concerning the ongoing feud was “highly volatile at present”.

According to a police statement, the charges faced by the five are linked to the ongoing loyalists paramilitary drug feud spreading across Ards and North Down.

In court today, lawyers for the defendants argued there was not enough evidence to connect them to the charges.

Giving evidence a Detective Constable said there had been “escalating level of violence” in Ards, Bangor and Donaghadee as part of the ongoing loyalist feud where one faction is trying to oust another faction from Ards.

She said on April 6 — and in the context of police having a semi permanent presence in the Weavers Grange area of Ards — a large crowd of 50-60 men, around 10 of whom were masked, were seen walking from the Jubilee Road, along an alley on the Circular Road and climbing over a fence to get into Weavers Grange.

Some men were carrying ladders and one had a hammer which were used to remove SEA UDA murals from the gable walls of three houses.

The officer said she could connect each of the defendants to the charges based on footage obtained by police using evidence gathering cameras on vehicles, body worn cameras and also drone footage.

District Judge Mark Hamill watched some of that footage and commented that “clearly, it speaks for itself” and the officer told the court that for the police, “this represents a concerted show of strength with the objective to intimidate Weavers Grange residents.”

Despite suggestions from the various defence lawyers there was not enough evidence to establish a formal connection, the judge said given the two strands of evidence, the video footage, and a witness statement where the five defendants were specifically named, “connection is entirely reasonable.”

In the context of “an ongoing paramilitary feud,” he told the lawyers any question of the credibility of the witness purporting too identify the defendants “is a matter for further down the line in criminal proceedings.”

Having established the defendants could be formally connected to the offences the detective turned to the issue of bail, saying police feared there would be further offences and a risk of witness interference if the defendants were freed.

Confirming that to date, there had been petrol bomb attacks, a pipe bomb attack, a shooting and a litany of damaging and intimidation linked to the feud already, she told the court the feud had already put “considerable strain on police resources and the public purse.”

Highlighting how residents in North Down and Ards especially were living in fear, she told the court “police believe there’s a real risk of further offending as the area is highly volatile at present.”

Lawyers for each of the five applied for bail, arguing in terms that conditions could be put in place to address police concerns.

District Judge Hamill told them however: “It is difficult to overstate the seriousness of the situation in Ards.

“There’s been over 100 separate incidents ranging from petrol bomb attacks on houses to masked men gathering outside this very courthouse, to graffiti threatening the life of a named person being sprayed on the front wall of his very courthouse.

“In all the years of the Troubles, I have never known such a direct and insolent interaction with the justice process.

“Particularly striking is the bare-faced, though sometimes masked activities relating to this feud.

“This group of 50-60 people were undeterred by the presence of the police in Weavers Grange, undeterred by the presence of video cameras, undeterred by the presence of women and children on this estate,” declared the judge.

He said: “The police are doing their best to keep a lid on this feud and I will do my best to help them.”

He said that in the context of an ongoing feud there is an “overwhelming risk of further offences” and so anyone charged in relation to offences arising from it “will have a very hard time persuading me to grant bail.”

All five were refused bail and remanded into custody to appear again on June 28.