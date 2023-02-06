Five people jailed over ‘£20m’ money laundering scheme appealing their sentences

The case was heard at the Court of Appeal. (Stock image) — © Stock image

Two men and three women jailed over a multi-million pound money laundering scheme have launched legal challenges to their sentences.

The five defendants were among ten people convicted of participating in a racket which involved huge sums of cash being deposited at a bank in Belfast.

The Court of Appeal heard today that some of them had been “preyed upon” by others behind the illicit scheme.

Reserving judgment, Lord Justice McCloskey pledged to prioritise the case.

The criminal enterprise was uncovered in a National Crime Agency probe into a number of UK-based financial institutions.

Investigators focused on an organised gang who laundered illegal assets by providing the defendants with bundles of cash and instructions on where to transfer the funds.

It emerged that a branch of Barclays Bank in Belfast was being used to make frequent large deposits.

Defendants were caught on CCTV using the same bank - some on a daily basis - to lodge various amounts of money between January 2018 and July 2019.

An internal branch automated service device (ASD) was used to enable deposits into other accounts via the use of bank cards and PIN numbers.

Although a total of £20m was reportedly laundered, the court heard today that the activities under scrutiny came to £8m.

Ten people arrested at the time were charged with offences including converting criminal property, possessing criminal property and entering an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

In July last year the Belfast-based defendants, all Chinese nationals, were all sentenced for their roles. Those who mounted appeals were:

Zhu Lin, 36, of Broadway in the city. Described by the trial judge as being "at the heart" of the local operation, she received a 32-month sentence.

Qing Wen Lin, a 39-year-old mum-of-two from Iris Street who was given a two-year sentence.

Her 46-year-old husband, Long Quang Yu, who claimed he became involved due to a gambling addiction and was sentenced to 20 months.

Ling Ling Zheng, 39, from Vernon Street in Belfast. She received a 16-month sentence.

Yong Wu Chen, 39, from Duncairn Avenue, who involved his relatives in the offending and was handed a 28-month sentence.

But a defence barrister told the court: “He and his family were preyed upon to deposit money.”

With some of the defendants potentially approaching the end of their prison terms, Lord Justice McCloskey confirmed his intention to rule on the appeals as quickly as possible.

He stressed: “The court is giving this priority.”